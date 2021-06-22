Again a Rare yellow turtle rescued in Odisha

Bhadrak: A rare yellow turtle was rescued near the banks of Baitarani river in Kasturikana village of the Orasahi block in Bhadrak district on Tuesday.

The turtle was spotted by a youth while he was returning back at night and brought it home. Huge crowd gathered to witness the rare turtle.

The rare turtle weighs around 2kg. It is speculated that due to Cyclone Yaas many rare species must have entered into the village and the rare yellow turtle must have come along.

The yellow turtle, which is quite a rare sighting in India has been left near the banks of the Baitarani river.

 

