After Spending 20 Years In Pakistan Jail, Odisha Youth Birju All Set To Return Home

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: Birju Kulu a youth belonging to Katanga Jangatili village under Kutra block of Sundergarh district has been a prisoner in a Pakistan jail since the past 20 years.

According to reports, the youth Birju had ran away from his house and inadvertently crossed the Pakistani border and loitered into their territory.

He was then captured in Pakistan and kept in the jail since the past 20 year.

The procedure for his release was started on July 26. In a few days he will be back to his village assured authorities.

A wave of happiness has spread in his entire village after the news of his release.

 

