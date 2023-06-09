After Prakruti Mishra, actress Jasmine Rath brings casting couch allegations

Bhubaneswar: After actress Prakruti Mishra, now another actress of Odia film industry Jasmine Rath has brought casting couch allegations against producer Sanjay Nayak alias Tutu Nayak.

The actress said that Sanjay Nayak had offered her a film. He also invited her to the club after 10 pm in the night. However, as she did not go, she was ousted from the film. Even the actress said that Nayak asked others to not to take her in films.

The actress said that she had learnt that Nayak was very good. However, she saw the real face of him, she said. She has further said that due to fear other actresses who have fallen victim of casting couch are silent.

It is to be noted that actress Prakruti Mishra had brought casting couch allegations against Tutu Nayak yesterday.

Besides, Prakruti and Jasmine, another actress Pupul Bhuyan has also brought similar allegations. She complained against Nayak and said that those who are harassing and blackmailing actresses should be banned from Odia film industry.

After the casting couch allegations raised by a few actresses, senior actor Siddhant Mohapatra has shown concern. The veteran actor said that women must feel secured and get respect in the film industry. He further said that Odia film industry is like a family. Here all people should have respect for others.

It is to be noted that the casting couch allegations came to fore as a few actresses of Odia film industry were chatting on this subject in a social media group. The discussion had allegations against producer Sanjay Nayak.