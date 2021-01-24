Berhampur: There seems to be no respite from the manufacturing and marketing of fake materials in Berhampur City of Odisha’s Ganjam district as an adulterated gutka production unit has been busted.

A team of Badabazar Police on Saturday conducted a raid on a three-storied building near the Balya Thakurani Temple in the First Gate area of the city and busted the duplicate zarda manufacturing unit.

As many as 10 zarda preparing machine, 10 sacks of fake gutka and, 15 sacks of row materials were seized during the raid. The market value of the seized things is said to be around Rs 10 lakhs.

Cops also detained the owner of the manufacturing unit whom they identified as Rajeswar Patra.

A fake sauce manufacturing unit was also busted at Ganesh Nagar area under Bada Bazar police limits of the city yesterday. Likewise, a factory that was bottling water illegally was also unearthed from a house in the second lane of Laxmi Vihar in the city by the police today.