After China, world’s largest solar complex to come up in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: After China, the world’s largest solar complex is likely to come up in Odisha. The Waaree Group which has India’s largest Solar panel manufacturing capacity of 9 GW’s at its plants in Surat and Umbergaon in Gujarat, has expressed its willingness to set up the solar complex in Odisha.

According to sources, the officials of Waaree Group while attending the Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar announced to invest over Rs 25,000 crore to set up the solar complex in over 900 hectares of land in Dhenkanal district.

The project is likely to create over 14,000 job vacancies in Odisha directly, informed the sources adding that it also may create job opportunities for over 20,000-25,000 people indirectly.