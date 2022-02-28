Watch: After ‘Ae Mati Odisha, Ae Jati Odia,’ Governor Ganeshi Lal now sings ‘Bande Utkala Janani’

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal sings Bande Utkala Janani

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has once again sang an Odia song. He has lent his voice and recorded the State anthem ‘Bande Utkala Janani.’

The Odisha Governor recorded the ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ song with popular Ollywood singer Deeptirekha Padhi and some school students at Cuttack-based Milan Studio today.

Noted Odia singer Humane Sagar also has lent his voice to the song, composed by music director Prem Anand.

The song will be released on the occasion of Utkal Divas, which is celebrated on 1 April in memory of the formation of Odisha.

It is to be noted here that Prof Ganeshi Lal had last year sang an Odia song which began with ‘Ae Mati Odisha, Ae Jati Odia.’ It was based on the culture and tradition of Odisha.

As many as 15 singers of the Odia film industry including the Governor sang the song, which was directed by Prem Anand has directed and written by Basant Raj Samal.

