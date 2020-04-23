After 4 from Jajpur, Odisha reports 2 more COVID positive cases

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: After four people detected COVID positive today from Jajpur, now another 2 cases tested COVID positive in Odisha. The two cases are from Balasore.

Accordingly, as of now, 6 cases of COVID 19 positive surfaced today in the state.

One of the new two COVID positive cases is a 55 year old female while the other one is a 36 year old male.

After this two, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state rises to 89.

And the total number of COVID positve cases in Balasore district reaches 10.

