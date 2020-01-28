After 4 day parole, Punjilal Meher produced before Balangir ADJ Court

Balangir: Patnagarh wedding gift blast mastermind Punjilal Meher, who was granted interim bail to attend the post-funeral rites of his mother from January 24 to 28, was produced before the Additional District Judge Court here in Odisha on Tuesday.

Punjilal, the former English lecturer of Jyoti Bikash College at Bhainsa near Patnagarh, was sent to the Balangir District Jail in the afternoon.

Earlier, he was granted one-day parole to perform the last rites of his mother Indumati on January 12.

Punjilal has been in jail for the last two years since his arrest in the parcel bomb explosion case on April 25, 2018.

Punjilal is alleged to have sent a parcel bomb that killed newly married Soumya Sekhar Sahu, his grandmother Jemamani and left his wife Rimarani grievously wounded in burn injuries which took place on February 23, 2018.