Advanced waste management in BMC, mayor Sulochana Das inaugurates it

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhubaneswar: Mega trommel machine (advanced waste management in BMC) was inaugurated today by Mayor Sulochana Das in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The inauguration saw the presence of BMC Commissioner, Additional Commissioner I & II, Standing Committee Chairman, DC Sanitation, ZDC North, Corporator and  Team BMC at TTS.

This machine will screen 40 tons of waste per hour and segregate waste amounting 100 mm or more in size. Recovery of bottles, plastics, cloth, etc of more than 100 mm in size will be done and processed at the MRF.

Post-screening the waste mostly bio degree able & less than 100mm shall be piled in rows following the windrows method at the designated site. The windrows piles shall be turned at regular intervals to accelerate the composting.

The total cycle for harvesting compost shall be 28 days after which it will be passed through a series of trommels consisting of 40mm, 20mm & 4mm in a cycle. This process will segregate the compost and the RDF if any.

The compost from the windrows process known as MoKhata will serve as soil nutrients and will be available in the market.

