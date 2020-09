Adulterated Ghee And Sauce Manufacturing Unit Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: A huge adulterated ghee and sauce manufacturing unit has been busted by Choudwar Police today. The unit was manufacturing fake ghee and sauce and is situated near Choudwar cinema hall.

According to reports, the unit was manufacturing and packaging spurious products in different branded packs.

The police also seized several packing machines and printers.

Further search is on. More details awaited.