Angul: A special squad of police and public health department busted an adulterated chips manufacturing unit in Odisha’s Angul district on Saturday.

According to reports, a joint team of cops and officials of the public health department conducted a raid in Bhandubar area of Angul district and busted the adulterated chips manufacturing unit.

They also seized labels of several top brands, machinery, and raw materials used to prepare the chips.

Owner of the manufacturing unit also has been detained for interrogation.

More details awaited.