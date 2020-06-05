Bhubaneswar: The School & Mass Education department of Odisha government on Friday issued ordered for admissions into elementary/secondary classes for 2020-21 sessions.

According to the order, the admissions of the students have to be completed by July 20 this year.

The admission should be done between 7AM and 9.30 AM.

Only up to five persons (students/parents and teacher) should to be allowed at a time. All of them have to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the admission period.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the admission process was deferred due to coronavirus outbreak in the State.