Admission to +2 Courses to begin from tomorrow in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The process for admission into the Plus Two courses in Odisha will begin from tomorrow. Students, who have passed the Matric examination, can take admission for the plus two courses. The process will continue till August 20.

Students who want to admit themselves in the +2 courses can apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) official website. www.samsodisha.gov.in

The fees for admission to the course for general category students will be Rs 200 while the same will be Rs 100 for the SC and ST students.

Students can apply for various streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit through the portal.

Students, who have passed the class 10 exam, can register themselves by filling the online Common Application Form (CAF).

It is to be noted that the result of the BSE conducted Matric exam in Odisha was published on July 6 while the pass percentage was 90.55 percent. Similarly, the ICSE matric result was published on July 17 and the pass percentage was 99.98. However, the martic result of the CBSE Board is yet to be published.

Students are much excited for the admission process tomorrow. They are eager to get admitted to their respective favourite colleges.