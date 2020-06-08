Bhubaneswar: Admission process for schools have been started in Odisha from today. It shall start at 7 am and continue till 9:30 am.

Various strictures have however been issued keeping in mind the scare of a possible COVID19 infection.

Some of them are as follows:

1. At a given point of time, more than five guardians cannot enter the school premises.

2. Masks are compulsory for all.

3. Maintaining social distancing is a must.

4. The process should end within June 15.

District Education Officer, District Project Coordinator and the Block level Education Officer have been given a strict guideline on the above points.