Adivasi Mela
File Photo: Official Facebook Page Of CMO

‘Adivasi Mela’ From Jan 26th At Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The highly popular ‘Adivasi Mela’ will start from the 26th of January 2020 at IDCOL, Exhibition Ground, Unit-4 Bhubaneswar. Preparations for the mela are on in full swing.

The organizers are busy building huts, thatching roofs, making bamboo walls, etc.

The set up is so real, it feels as if one has suddenly traveled from the ‘Smart City’ Bhubaneswar to some remote tribal village.

Related News

Market Building Violence: Commissionerate Police issues…

World Class Facilities At SCB Hospital Soon, Informs CM…

Truck runs over cyclist in Keonjhar, locals stage protest

Body of youth killed in Paradip exhumed in Cuttack, accused…

The items for sale have already been stocked up. Badi, Arisa, brooms, turmeric, etc are ready and being set up for display and sale.

The mela is a huge crowd puller since genuine tribal organic products, jewelry and food is up for sale.

Different tribal cultural performances have been lined up to add to the glory of the mela.

You might also like
State

Market Building Violence: Commissionerate Police issues detention order under NSA…

State

World Class Facilities At SCB Hospital Soon, Informs CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Truck runs over cyclist in Keonjhar, locals stage protest

State

Body of youth killed in Paradip exhumed in Cuttack, accused held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.