‘Adivasi Mela’ From Jan 26th At Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The highly popular ‘Adivasi Mela’ will start from the 26th of January 2020 at IDCOL, Exhibition Ground, Unit-4 Bhubaneswar. Preparations for the mela are on in full swing.

The organizers are busy building huts, thatching roofs, making bamboo walls, etc.

The set up is so real, it feels as if one has suddenly traveled from the ‘Smart City’ Bhubaneswar to some remote tribal village.

The items for sale have already been stocked up. Badi, Arisa, brooms, turmeric, etc are ready and being set up for display and sale.

The mela is a huge crowd puller since genuine tribal organic products, jewelry and food is up for sale.

Different tribal cultural performances have been lined up to add to the glory of the mela.