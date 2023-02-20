Adivasi Mela 2023 to commence in Bhubaneswar from today

Bhubaneswar: The annual state-level Adivasi Mela will commence in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar from today that is February 20, 2023. According to sources, the state-level fair will take place at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Unit-1 area of Bhubaneswar. The fair will be held for a period of 10 days.

The tribal fair will be open from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The mela will begin from February 20 and end on March 1 this year.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Micro Projects, Mission Shakti, ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society), Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) will join the exhibition this year.

The preparations for the exhibition are complete. The workers are now engaged in the decorative works and completion of the demo huts. The agricultural and forest products that are produced by the adivasi’s will be made available for sale. The stalls will only sell items that have been made by the locals.

Notably, there will be 100 stalls this year in which the Adivasi culture can be seen at 80 stalls. The Adivasi artists from different states will also exhibit their tradition.