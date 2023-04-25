Adivasi Mela 2023 to be held in Cuttack, check details

Cuttack: The National Tribal Craft Mela or Adivasi Mela 2023 will be held at Bali Jatra ground in Cuttack, informed Saa Parichaya Foundation Managing trustee on Monday.

According to Subashis Das, the Managing trustee of Saa Parichaya Foundation in Cuttack, the Adivasi Mela will be held at the upper field of the world-famous Bali Jatra ground for 11 days.

The Adivasi Mela in Cuttack will be held between April 28 and May 8, informed Subashis Das during a press meet at the Cuttack-based Circuit House. The annual tribal fest is aimed at promoting and celebrating the traditions and handicrafts of the tribals, he added.

Around 120-140 stalls will be set up where colorful tribal art and craft, forest and tribal produces, and tribal cuisines will be showcased and sold, said Das adding that tribals from 13 districts of Odisha and 7 States of the country will take part in the annual fair.

Tribal cultural programs will also be held every evening of the Adivasi Mela in Cuttack amid tight security. The organisers are taking all possible steps to make it a grand success.

It is to be noted here that the Adivasi Mela was first held at Cuttack in 1951 before it was shifted to Bhubaneswar in 1954. For the first time after 1951, the Adivasi Mela was conducted at the Bali Jatra ground in 2022 from May 20 to May 30.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh and other members of the Saa Parichaya Foundation were present during the meeting.