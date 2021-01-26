Adivasi Mela 2021 begins in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The annual Adivasi Mela began at Adivasi Exhibition Ground near Unit-1 of Bhubaneswar today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated the Mela in the presence of ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka, Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, and others.

The annual fair, which started with strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, will continue till February 9, 2021.

A total of 90 stalls have been opened at the venue by different Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to sell several organic products like cereals, pulses, spices, forest produce and utility items.

People can visit the annual fair between 11 AM and 7 PM. However, they all need to follow the Covid-19 protocols scrupulously.

The online registration facility, for physical visit to the Mela, is available since January 23 on the website of the Adivasi Mela-2021. Interested people may avail this facility and may register online for their smooth entry into the Mela Ground. However, the online registration for visiting the Mela is only for the sake of convenience but not mandatory.