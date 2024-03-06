Adivasi Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to be multi-purpose centre, Odisha CM lays foundation stone

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today laid the foundation stone for the first ‘Adivasi Bhawan’ to be constructed at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the building being constructed at a cost of around Rs 100 crore will be considered a multi-purpose centre for tribal art, culture, discussions, meetings, conferences and exhibitions. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this building, dedicated to the tribal people of the state, will help in realizing the vision of Nabin Odisha, Empowered Odisha.

It may be mentioned here that according to the ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, the need for this proposed building was brought to the notice of 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian by various tribal groups. On being operational, tribal people belonging to 64 Scheduled Tribes categories including primitive tribes will be benefitted.

To be developed as a project of state-level administration for the Special Development Council, this multi-purpose facility will also help in meeting the needs of the tribals.

The Adivasi Bhavan will provide accommodation facilities for the tribal community members coming from different parts of Odisha. At the same time, Scheduled Tribes as a whole often maintain different cultural practices, food preferences and social norms. The building will create a conducive environment for them as well as respect their cultural sensitivities. A pleasant living facility will also be made available to them.

The Adivasi Bhawan will also have conference rooms, Koraput Coffee Cafe and Adisha’s second outlet.

The proposed Adivasi Bhawan will act as a convenient infrastructure for them to provide essential services and resources in Bhubaneswar. Information regarding healthcare facilities, educational institutions, government offices and other facilities will be available here. The proposed Bhawan will have facilities for both display and sale of tribal artifacts and traditional garments.

It is worth mentioning that all Scheduled Tribe communities demanded the construction of Adivasi Bhawan for holding deliberations, awareness camps, and discussion of new ideas on various aspects of tribal welfare.