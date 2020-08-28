Bhubaneswar: In an interesting development to the much talked about social activist Aditya Dash’s death mystery, his wife and parents today appealed the Orissa High Court to order CBI probe into the case.

The Development comes a day after crime branch conducted a five-hour long lie-detection test of widow Bidyashree at the state forensic science laboratory yesterday.

The Petitioners sought intervention of the high court to order the central investigation agency to inquire into the case.

Parents of the deceased social activist have claimed that their son has been killed by miscreants and it was a pre-planned murder.

The State Crime Branch had yesterday asked 70 questions to Bidyashree and now his three friends are undergoing lie-detection test.