Bhubaneswar: The death case of noted social worker Aditya Dash has taken a new twist after his ex-girlfriend Chinmayee Mohapatra’s TikTok videos went viral on social media sites.

As many as 23 TikTok video clips of the Chinmayee are reportedly doing rounds in the social media.

In almost all the videos, she is seen emotionally speaking following her failure in the love life.

In one of the video, without taking her boyfriend’s name, she says that she received the marriage card of whom she loved.

In some video, she is blaming her boyfriend for the failure of love and he will be judged and punished by God when time comes.

In another video, Chinmayee also claims that she has enough proofs that both of them were in deep love relationship.

She also threatened to expose her boyfriend by putting up a projector at his reception party.

The videos have come to the fore and went viral at a time when deceased Aditya Dash’s wife Dibyashree and her family members have claimed Chinmayee’s hand behind his death.

On the other hand, Chinmayee has already filed a case against Bidyashree and Bismit, Aditya’s friend.

Ever since he was found dead on a railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road Railway Station on July 7 in Bhubaneswar, Aditya Dash’s death case has been taking many turns and twits. Odisha Crime Branch is probing his mysterious death case.