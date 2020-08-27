Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch carried out lie detection test on deceased social activist Aditya Dash’s wife Bidyashree today.

During the test, around 70 questions were asked to Bidyashree and it was conducted for around 5 hours.

The approval of the test has been given by the forensic lab to the crime branch. The following persons who are to undergo the lie-detection test are his wife Bidyashree and close friend Papu, Bikash and another.

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station.

The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

Police had also recovered CCTV footage from Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case.