Aditya Dash Death Case: Wife Bidyashree Attempts Suicide

Bhubaneswar: Bidyashree, wife of social worker late Aditya Dash attempts suicide by consuming sleeping pills on Wednesday.

Reports say she has been rescued and admitted to the hospital.

The suicide attempt has been filmed and uploaded by Bidyashree on her Facebook handle.

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station.

The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

Police had also recovered CCTV footage from  Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

