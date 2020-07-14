Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in the sensational death case of social activist Aditya Dash, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has recovered the CCTV footage which shows Dash was walking alone from his house towards the railway station before his death.

As per sources, the police, during the investigation to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or suicide, have seized the CCTV footage between Aditya’s house and the railway station. It can be clearly seen in the footage that Aditya left his house at 7 pm on the day of the incident and was walking alone towards the railway station.

The sources also informed that his death occurred allegedly after he got hit by a train between 8 pm and 9.30 pm.

With questions being raised on the mysterious death of the social worker, the police have also reportedly interrogated 28 people in this connection.

Earlier, the cops had interrogated Aditya’s close friend Papu, who also looks after the financial transactions of the ‘People For Seva,’ the NGO which was founded by the late social activist.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Aditya Dash, who is a motivational speaker and a social activist of Odisha was found dead on the railway track in Bhubaneswar on July 7.

The GRP has already sent Aditya’s suicide note for forensic examination.