Aditya Dash Death Case Odisha; Wife Bidyashree Undergoes Lie Detection Test

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major development to the mysterious death of social worker Aditya Dash, four persons were scheduled to undergo a lie detection test.

Today, the wife of Aditya Dash, Bidyashree is scheduled to undergo a lie detection test in the State forensic lab at Bhubaneswar.

The approval of the test has been given by the forensic lab to the crime branch. The following persons who are to undergo the lie-detection test are his wife Bidyashree and close friend Papu, Bikash and another.

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station.
The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

 

Police had also recovered CCTV footage from  Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case.

 

