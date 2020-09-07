Aditya Das death case

Aditya Dash death case: Chinmayee files complaint against Bidyashree, Bismit and others

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: The death mystery of noted social worker Aditya Dash has taken a new twist on Monday after Chinmayee Mohapatra, who was tagged by  Aditya ’s family as a ‘psycho woman’,  filed a complaint against the late social activist’s wife Bidyashree, Bismit Dash and others at Khaira police station in Balasore for allegedly trying to defame her.

Chinmayee,  a resident of Oupada in Balasore district who had claimed that she was in a relationship with Aditya for around four-five months, has alleged that Bismit harassed and maligned her as a psycho lady due to death of Aditya.

“Bismit is torturing me and my  family mentally by spreading fake news in connection to my relationship with Aditya. He used to  telephone me by posing as a Crime Branch officer and send messages to my WhatsApp number many times,” Chinmyee  said in her complaint.

She further alleged that Bismit was also forcing her to join the CB probe and when she started avoiding him, he along with Aditya’s widow Bidyashree and other associates and started maligning her by naming her a ‘psycho lady and ”blackmailer’.

On the basis of Chinmayee’s complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 500, 506, 199, 203 and 34 of IPC and further investigation is on, police said.

Aditya’s body was found along the railway track near Lingaraj station in Bhubaneswar on July 7. While the probe agency suspect his death was caused by suicide, the family members have been alleging he was murdered.

