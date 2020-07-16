Aditya Das Death case: Deepak, Soumya of ‘People For Seva’ interrogated

Bhubaneswar: While the death case of social activist Aditya Das still remains a mystery Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bhubaneswar interrogated Deepak and Soumya of ‘People for Seva’ NGO on Thursday.

It was said that if needed Aditya’s wife will also be interrogated in future.

Also, GRP has served a notice of summon to one Biswamohan, a friend of the deceased for questioning.

Police has so far interrogated more than 20 people in this case.

It is to be noted that Aditya Dash, a known motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar of Odisha had been found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on July 7.