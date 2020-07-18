Aditya Das death case: 50 questions asked to Bidyashree during interrogation

Bhubaneswar: In the most discussed social worker Aditya Das mysterious death case in the capital city Government Railway Police today interrogated his wife Bidyashree. In an interrogation of about 3 hours and 20 minutes she was asked about 50 questions.

As per reports, Police interrogated Bidyashree, wife of the deceased social worker at her home on Friday and asked 50 questions. The important questions asked during the interrogation included – who had put the signature in the suicide note; What is the reason behind the suicide; How was the relation between them; How Aditya went to Lingaraj Station; Who was looking after the financial affairs of the NGO etc.

Similarly, the investigating team also interrogated Bidyashree’s mother and asked about 20 questions.

Earlier it had been ascertained that Aditya did not died after being hit by Purosottam Express. The concerned loco pilot had said.

It is to be noted that Aditya Dash, a known motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar of Odisha had been found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on July 7.