Addl Chief Engineer Kandarpa Pradhan arrested by Odisha vigilance

Bhawanipatna: Kandarpa Pradhan, the Additional Chief Engineer of Minor Irrigation Circle, KBK, Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Kandarpa Pradhan was arrested for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 75% of known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.05 dated 04.03.2023 has been registered.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Kandarpa Pradhan on 03.3.2023 at 8 places in Khudha, Angul & Kalahandi districts.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the Additional Chief Engineer was found in possession of 3 flats in Bhubaneswar, 2 buildings in Angul, 5 plots in and around Angul town, 2 four-wheelers, 1 two-wheeler, gold 530 gms, etc. His income and expenditure were calculated and he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 75% of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.