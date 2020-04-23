suspend

Additional Tehsildar in Odisha suspended amid Coronavirus outbreak

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Thursday  suspended Additional Tehsildar of Tihidi Tehsil in Bhadrak district for dereliction of duty amid fight against Coronavirus outbreak.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department today suspended Swetapadma Dhal, Additional Tahasildar, Tihidi Tahasil with immediate effect.

Sources said that Dhal has not been coming to the office for past few weeks and is under unauthorised leave while the State government is fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

So far 11 persons from Bhadrak district have been tested positive for COVID-19 among which two patients have been recovered from the deadly infection.

