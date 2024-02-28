Additional SP and 19 DSPs transferred in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: An Additional SP along with 19 DSPs have been transferred in Odisha. They have been transferred and given new appointments by DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.

“With reference to instruction of election commission of India letter dated 23.02.2024 and dated 27.02.2024, following transfers and postings in the rank of Dy.SP/Addl.SP are hereby ordered as declared by the State Police Establishment Board,” the notification issued by the State police read.

Anil Kumar Beuria, the Additional DCP, Police Commissionerate is transferred and posted as Additional SP of Angul. Aditya Sen, the DSP, PCR Cell of Malkangiri is transferred and posted as DSP, PCR Cell of Nuapada. Biswamitra Harpal, the SDPO of Bhanjanagar is transferred and posted as SDPO of CHikiti. Dinesh Chandra Naikm the DSP of Headquarters in Malkangiri is transferred and posted as DSP of DIB of Nayagarh. Laxmi Narayan Marandi, DSP of IUCAW in Balangir is transferred and posted as DSP of DIB of Koraput. Laxmidhar Swain, the DSP of Home Guards in Kalahandi is transferred and posted as DSP of Headquarters in Malkangiri. Mamata Nayak, the DSP of IUCAW in Nayagarh is transferred and posted as SDP of Headquarters of Keonjhar. Onam Lakra, the DSP of Headquarters of Sambalpur is transferred and posted as DSP of PCR Cell in Malkangiri. Pravat Kumar Tripathy, the SDPO of Kamakhyanagar is transferred and posted as SDPO of Ghatagaon. Sandhyarani Behuria, the DSP of Headquarter in Cuttack is transferred and posted DSP, PCR Cell in Dhenkanal. Saubhagya Laxmi Patnaik, the DSP, PCR Cell in Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as DSP of Headquarters in Keonjhar. Smita Manjari Mallick, the DSP of DIP in Koraput is transferred and posted as DSP of IUCAW in Khurda. Snehasish Sahoo, the SDPO of Nayagarh is transferred and posted as SDPO of Kamakyanagar. Sudarsan Gangoi, the SDPO of Ghatagaon is transferred and posted as SDPO of Nayagarh. Sujit Kumar Nayak, the SDP of Chikiti is transferred and posted as SDPO of Bhanjanagar. Suman Ranjita Singh, the SDPO of IUCAW in Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as DSP of Headquarters in Sambalpur. Sumitra Jena, the DSP of Headquarter in Malkangiri is transferred and posted as DSP of Home guards in Kalahandi. Susma Pradhanm the DSP of IUCAW, Khurda is transferred and posted as DSP, IUCAW of Dhenkanal. Suvendu Kumar Sabar, the DSPO of Bariguma is transferred and posted as DSP of IUCW in Balangir. Tapaswini Kumar Sabar, the SDPO of DIB of Nayagarh is transferred and posted as SDPO of Bariguma.

Also Read: 2 Critical After Falling From Under Construction Building In Bhubaneswar