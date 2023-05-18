Additional Civil Supplies Officer arrested for possession of disproportionate assets

Berhampur: Sanjay Kumar Sahu, the Additional Civil Supplies Officer of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Dhenkanal for possessing disproportionate assets, which is 139 per cent higher than his known sources of income.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No.13 dated 18.05.2023 has been registered against Sanjay Kumar Sahu, Additional Civil Supplies Officer U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of the Additional Civil Supplies Officer and his family members;

3-BHK Flat No.601, 6th floor, Khetrabasi Residency and K&K-Plaza, Patia-22, Bhubaneswar.

3-BHK Flat No.304, Block-G at De-Habitat-2, Shree Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

One building at Housing board, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

3 Plots in and around, Bhubaneswar.

Bank, Postal and Insurance deposits over Rs 21.57 Lakhs.

Gold jewellery 200 gms.

1 four wheeler (Honda City car) worth Rs 13.19 Lakhs.

2 two wheelers and household articles worth approx Rs 8 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Sanjay Kumar Sahu, the Additional Civil Supplies Officer were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 139% higher than his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress.

