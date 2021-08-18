Additional 36 flights to operate soon from Bhubaneswar airport

By WCE 7
additional flights in bhubaneswar
Pic Credit- aai.zero

Bhubaneswar: As many as 36 additional flights will begin operating from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to Jammu and Kashmir, Gaya, Patna and Shirdi. The flights are expected being operational during the winter season.

The proposal was made by various airlines at a meeting of the Airport Advisory Meeting which was held on Tuesday. The airline companies have promised to provide the necessary services after the required permission is given.

Related News

Red alert issued for Biju Patnaik International Airport,…

Sources said that IndiGo Airlines has proposed to operate 24 additional flights while Air India has proposed for eight flights and Air Asia for four flights.

It has been proposed to connect Odisha with three pilgrimage sites of India and some other countries including Arab region. It has also been proposed to increase airline capping by 80%, added sources.

You might also like
State

Industry Promotion Officer under Vigilance scanner in Odisha

State

Bhadrak MLA escapes unhurt as car meets with accident in Jajpur

State

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar, Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

State

Odisha continues to report less than 1000 Covid cases, 138 children test positive in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.