Additional 36 flights to operate soon from Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar: As many as 36 additional flights will begin operating from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to Jammu and Kashmir, Gaya, Patna and Shirdi. The flights are expected being operational during the winter season.

The proposal was made by various airlines at a meeting of the Airport Advisory Meeting which was held on Tuesday. The airline companies have promised to provide the necessary services after the required permission is given.

Sources said that IndiGo Airlines has proposed to operate 24 additional flights while Air India has proposed for eight flights and Air Asia for four flights.

It has been proposed to connect Odisha with three pilgrimage sites of India and some other countries including Arab region. It has also been proposed to increase airline capping by 80%, added sources.