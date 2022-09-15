Adaba: Complaint registered against 300 for assaulting police officers

Mohana: An angry mob reportedly entered the Adaba police station in Gajapati district yesterday and proceeded to ransack the place. Following this, complaints were registered against 300 people. The mob was protesting the arrest of a youth after marijuana was seized from him. The mob also assaulted multiple police officers.

In this attack about nine police officers along with their family members were injured. People who attacked the police station proceeded to cause damage to various properties, along with the doors and windows.

Police has decided to take strict action about this incident. Detailed investigation is still on-going.

Since there is repressed anger in the area due to the arrest of the youth for possessing marijuana, five platoon forces of police have been deployed in and around the police station.