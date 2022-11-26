Actress Rani Panda’s car collides with bike, rider dead

Cuttack: In a saddening incident, Odia opera actress Rani Panda’s car collided with a bike. The rider of the bike has lost his life in the accident. The bike rider was rushed to SCB hospital in critical condition. However, he died while undergoing treatment there.

According to reports the incident happened last night. Rani Panda’s car got into the accident with the bike near Megha forest on the Athagarh-Mundali road. Three people were present inside the car- Rani Panda along with two friends, one male and one female.

Rani Panda and her friends have been detained at the Athagarh police station.

She was en-route to an area near Satamaili for an opera act when her cat hit the bike rider.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.