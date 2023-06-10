Actress Prakruti Mishra lodges complaint against producer Sanjay Nayak in Mumbai

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actress Prakruti Mishra has filed a complaint against Odia film producer Sanjay Nayak alias Tutu Nayak at the Dada Bhai Naroji Nagar Police Station in Andheri West area of Mumbai. It is to be noted that earlier this week, the actress had brought casting couch allegations against Sanjay Nayak.

As per reports, odia film actress Prakruti Mishra has lodged the FIR at the Dadabhai Naroji Nagar Police Station. And the case has been lodged under sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intentional insult to provoke) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is to be noted that earlier this week Prakruti Mishra had leveled casting couch allegations against the film producer saying that after the shooting of a film is over, Nayak always invites the actresses at night. If they deny, he throws them out of the films.

Reacting over this allegation Nayak had threatened to file defamation case against actress Prakruti Mishra, another heroine and a media house over the casting couch allegations leveled against him.