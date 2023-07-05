Actress Nisha Maharana involved in Car Accident, informs Bramhagiri IIC

Bramhagiri: A car accident involving well known actress Nisha Maharana has come to light. This has been reported by the Bramhagiri IIC.

The incident reportedly happened after the car collided with a nearby electric pole. It has been reported that a total of 5 people, including Nisha Maharana, were present in the car.

The car was returning from Chilika, when the unfortunate incident took place. The accident occurred near the Sachdevpur village, on Bramhagiri road in Arkhakuda.

Immediately after the accident, the locals rescued the injured and sent them to a nearby hospital in an auto rickshaw. A huge crowd was said to have gathered at the spot, soon after the accident.

In an incident similar to Nisha Maharana’s car accident, popular Jatra actress Rani Panda’s car had met with an accident last year. The accident took place near Dal Khaai Chhak in Atgarh block of Cuttack district. Panda’s car collided with a bike. The bike rider was admitted to a hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to the injuries.