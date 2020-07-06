Actor Sabyasachi Mishra rescues Odia girl trapped in AP

Bhubaneswar: In yet another instance of generosity Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra has successfully rescued another girl. She was not only stranded in Andhra Pradesh due to lock down, rather she was trapped.

It was an emotional moment for Sushree Chameli Behera (Mamuni) and her mother, who met each other at Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday.

As per reports, Sushree hails from a poor family. She had shifted her base to Andhra Pradesh in 2019 after a local mediator lured her to provide a good job in AP. In an intention to provide financial support to the helpless family she took up the chance and went to Batala of AP with the mediator.

Yet, things turned nightmare after she reached there. The mediator wanted her to engage in some other work. Besides, she was mentally harassed. Even the mediator did not pay heed to the request of the girl to return Odisha.

In the meanwhile, nationwide lock down was imposed. Things turned more ugly for the girl during lock down as she could not even talk to her mother. She was not allowed to call on her phone.

At this juncture, her mother Koushalya Behera approached actor Sabyasachi to rescue her daughter. As per the victim and her mother, Sabya took much pain to rescue her.

Sushree said, “It was Sabya bhai who saved from the hell. Without him it could not be possible. After knowing about by ordeal he called him and consoled me. He was in touch with me always during the whole rescue process. During my journey from my place to here he took the pain to call me about 50 times to confirm whether I have any problem. And finally I could reach here and see my family.”

Sushree’s mother said, “It was for Sabyasachi sir, for whom I have got back my daughter. I don’t have a son, but on the basis of his noble work to my family, I must say, he is not a son to me.” She broke down out of emotion when revealing her gratitude for the actor.

Actor Sabyasachi said, “I got a call from her mother. And today she reached Odisha. Watching the mother and the daughter together will remain as a beautiful memory to me.”

“Thanks to London based friend Dr Sambasiva Rao Sajja (The Telugu movie overseas distributor) who belongs to Bapatla and his friends Dr Mama, Nitish & Driver Garu the rescue could be possible. They took all pain to rescue her from Andhra. I thank Dipti Babu for the ticket management and a big thanks to Sagarika Nath madam for informing Bapatla Police Station in Andhra to help rescue the girl,” the actor added.

It is to be noted that Odia actor Sabyasachi has helped out many people to return Odisha who were stranded in other states due to lock down. And thanks to that he has earned much admiration.