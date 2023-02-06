Actor Pintu Nanda to be shifted to New Delhi

Cuttack: Famous Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda who is suffering from liver cirrhosis for the last several months will be shifted to New Delhi for advanced treatment at a private hospital.

According to reports, Nanda will leave for New Delhi from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar tomorrow at 7 AM. He will be admitted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Nanda, who is known for playing negative roles, was admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated. The doctor who attended him advised him to go to Delhi for advanced treatment. However, he could not go to the National Capital City for treatment as he needed around 50 lakh rupees for the treatment.

Later, the members of the Odisha Cine Artist Association held a meeting to discuss to find out ways and means to help the ailing actor. Apart from wishing him a speedy recovery, the members of the association decided to help him financially as per their capacity. Besides, they also started fundraising on social media platforms.

Anyone who wants to help the actor financially can send money to (his) the following account number: