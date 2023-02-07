Actor Pintu Nanda thanks KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his financial help

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha-based actor Pintu Nanda has expressed his sincere gratitude to Kandhamal MP and KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his financial help.

The founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta has promised financial aid of rupees Two Lakh to the Odia actor Pintu Nanda.

Further, he has promised to bear the education expenses of both his sons said reliable reports in this regard. The actor further said that Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta came as a blessing in disguise for him.

The actor specially thanked Kandhamal MP, KISS and KIIT founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his financial help for his treatment.

Pintu’s fans and the general public have also extended financial help to the actor. Pintu thanked everyone for the help he received for his treatment.

It is worth mentioning that, the Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda, is suffering from liver related ailments and left for New Delhi on Tuesday for further treatment.

He flew to Delhi from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in the morning. He will be admitted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and undergo a liver transplant at the hospital later.

The actor is famous for his negative roles in the Odia film industry. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment but his condition deteriorated. The doctor attending him advised to go to Delhi for advanced treatment.

However it is worth mentioning that, to go to the National Capital for treatment he needed around 50 lakh rupees.