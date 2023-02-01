Actor Pintu Nanda hospitalised in private hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda has been hospitalised in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as his health condition worsened, informed his elder son. The actor was suffering from liver cirrhosis.

The doctor has advised to take him to Delhi for advanced treatment.However, for the treatment, the actor needs a whopping amount of around 50 lakh rupees.

According to reports, he was being treated at a private medical clinic in Bhubaneswar and has already been discharged today. Pintu Nand is currently staying at his elder brother Abhiram Nand’s house.