Actor, MP Anubhav Mohanty felicitates RPF Constable for saving life of woman in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has felicitated Subrat Maharana, the constable who had saved life of a girl earlier, who had fallen between platform and train while boarding the train at Bhubaneswar railway station.

It is worthy to mention that the Railway Protection Force constable saved the life of a passenger who had fallen between platform and train on Saturday. The girl was on her way to her home as her engagement ceremony was on the next day.

The train passenger Nibedita Sahoo was boarding 18304 Puri-SBP Express when she had fallen between platform and train. The constable almost jumped to the scene and pulled out the lady. According to bystanders the scene was not less than a scene of a film.

Nibedita Sahoo is an IT Lecturer at Ramadevi University in Bhubaneswar. She is a native of Meramandali Bazar under Motunga Police Station in Dhenkanal district.

Due to the bravery and instant alertness on duty, the RPF constable was praised by one and all, for exemplary presence of mind and passenger safety consciousness. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Anubhav Mohanty visited Bhubaneswar Railway station Tuesday and met the brave constable. He thanked him and felicitated for his act of bravery.