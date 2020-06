Bhubaneswar: Veteran actor Bijay Mohanty returned to Bhubaneswar today via an ambulance bus with ICU facility. He was undergoing treatment for heart related ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The actor had expressed his desire to return to his home state following which Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and a few others facilitated his return.

He will be admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.