Actor Babushan speaks over his controversy with Prakruti & Trupti: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Babushan appeared today in public to speak over his controversy involving Prakruti Mishra and wife Trupti. He appeared at the balcony of his house in Jagannath Vihar of Bhubaneswar along with his mother actress Aparajita Mohanty and others and spoke to media.

Reacting over the July 23 incident Babushan said that he will tell the right thing at the right time (“Thik Samayare Thik Katha Kahibi”, the actor said in Odia).

As per reports, after the incident of July 23 that took place in Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar Babushan had gone to Chennai while the whole of Odisha was discussing about the incident. Even Police cases were lodged in this context. Yesterday he returned Odisha from Chennai but preferred to remain silent as he was not well.

Reportedly, today Babushan came to the balcony of his house and interacted with the media personnel and others. Asked what he wants to say (about the incident), the actor said that he would tell the right thing at the right moment.

“I am very happy as I am with my family today,” Babushan said in Odia and thanked all.

Asked whether he will go to the Police Station today, the actor’s mother Aparajita Mohanty wanted to answer on behalf of her son and said that today Babushan will go nowhere since her and Babushan’s health is not well.

It is to be noted that though many things were being discussed regarding where the actor went following the July 23 incident, Babushan returned his home in Odisha yesterday.

After coming to home, after the incident he interacted to media for the first time today. About his statement to Police, he said that since he is health-wise not well, he would record his statement at home rather than to go to the police station.

It is to be noted that on July 23rd this month, Odia actor Babusan Mohanty, his wife, and co-actor Prakruti Mishra got into an ugly fight on a busy Bhubaneshwar Street and the video went viral.

In the purported video, Babushaan’s wife Trupti was seen assaulting her husband and actress after catching them together in a car. She was also seen trying to pull Prakruti’s hair as she tried to escape.

Trupti also stopped Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.

A few hours after the incident, actress Prakruti’s mother, Krushnapriya Mishra, lodged a complaint at the Kharavela Nagar police station.

When it comes to films, Babushaan was seen sharing screen space with Prakruti in the recent Odia movie “Premam”.