Flight from Chennai arrived, but Babushaan didn’t come

Bhubaneswar: Actor Babushan who was spotted at the Chennai Airport earlier today, is yet to return Odisha. After a video surfaced where he had been spotted at Chennai Airport surfaced, it had been expected that he would reach Bhubaneswar shortly. However, though the said flight has already landed, the actor did not turn up.

It is to be noted that after the Babushan Prakruti Mishra controversy that took place few days back in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar, it was more or less not clear where Babushan was.

Meanwhile the actor had posted a video, but later it was not certain where he was. However, today evening another video surfaced where he was spotted at the Chennai airport. Further, it was said that he was on his way to Odisha in a Bhubaneswar bound flight. Yet, though a number of people including his fans were waiting for him at the airport, he did not turn up.

It has been learnt that Babushan had later cancelled his ticket in the Indigo flight. With this development, suspense has enhanced in the Babushan-Prakruti Mishra controversy of Odisha.