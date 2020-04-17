Actor Arindam Roy Donates Hand Sanitizers For The Poor At Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Cuttack: Cine star Arindam Roy has contributed 500 bottles of hand sanitizers for distribution among poor people.  This is a  significant contribution since keeping hands clean is one of the major ways to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

He made the donation to the DCP Cuttack.

The act was also highly appreciated by the DCP office of Cuttack via a tweet from their official twitter handle. 

