Actor Arindam Roy Donates Hand Sanitizers For The Poor At Odisha’s Cuttack
Cuttack: Cine star Arindam Roy has contributed 500 bottles of hand sanitizers for distribution among poor people. This is a significant contribution since keeping hands clean is one of the major ways to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
He made the donation to the DCP Cuttack.
The act was also highly appreciated by the DCP office of Cuttack via a tweet from their official twitter handle.
Thanks to Cine Star Arindam Roy @thearindamroy who contributed 500 Sanitisers for distribution among the poor persons. We always valued this at our difficult time to fight against #COVID19. @cpbbsrctc @SarangiSudhansu @DGPOdisha @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/2gyipbDUHA
— DCP CUTTACK (@DCP_CUTTACK) April 16, 2020