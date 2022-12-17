Actor Anubhav Mohanty’s pics of upcoming film in wedding attire spark debate: Watch

Bhubaneswar: A few photos from the shooting set of ‘Love You London’, Anubhav Mohanty’s upcoming film, have sparked debate in Odisha.

In these photos the actor was seen in wedding attire along with another actress. However, some media channels allegedly reported it as the second innings of Anubhav while these were the photos from the film set and it has no relation with his real life.

As per reports, the said photos had been made viral by somebody. However, as cases related to marital discord of Anubhav and Barsha are pending in the Court these days, many people thought the photos to be from real life of Anubhav.

It has been said that someone might have done it for promotion of the film.

Actors, singers and film producers of Odia film industry have reacted over this issue and asked those media houses who tried to show the film photos as real life photos to refrain from such practice.