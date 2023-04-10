Active Covid cases increasing in Odisha, says Niranjan Mishra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Monday said that there is a rise in active Covid cases in Odisha.

The health Director of the State has further cautioned that, people should get treated at the earliest when or if they develop Covid symptoms.

He has added that in keeping with the national trend of rising Covid cases, Odisha is also seeing a rise and active cases have increased.

But, it is to be noted that, there is a stable rise in the number of infections hence it is easily manageable. There are as many as 629 Covid cases in Odisha. As many as 12 are undergoing treatment across various hospitals in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, the mock drill on the Covid situation in India will be conducted in various hospitals for two days that is April 10 and April 11, 2023. The Director of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar Laxmidhar Sahoo, said that the hospital is in complete preparedness to manage the Covid cases.

Sahoo further informed that, now a new variant of Covid is affecting people. Due to this, the number of Covid positive cases is increasing across the country. He said, the Central Government has issued a new advisory regarding the Covid management.