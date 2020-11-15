Odisha covid acive cases falls below 10000
Representational Image

Active Covid cases in Odisha fall below 10 thousand mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In good news to the people of Odisha, the number of active cases fell below 10 thousand on Saturday. It was for the first time in several months that the active cases of the state had gone down to 9827.

The state reported the recovery of 1271 persons yesterday and 1346 today.

COVID-19 positivity rate in Odisha has also dropped indicating fewer numbers of fresh infections. This is statistics despite almost the same number of samples are being tested.

The state has been conducting covid-19 tests in the range of 40 to 50 thousand per day. The case fatality rate too has slumped to 0.49%, though in absolute numbers covid 19 fatalities of the state have crossed 1500 yesterday.

