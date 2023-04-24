Active Covid cases in Odisha cross 3000 mark

Bhubaneswar: The active Covid cases in Odisha has crossed the 3000 mark in the last 24 hours, informed the health department.

As many as 382 fresh Covid infections have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, sia reliable Government reports. With the new cases of Covid infections, the active caseload in Odisha now stands at 3032.

The new cases were detected after testing a number of samples from different parts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, Odisha reported 502 fresh active Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed.

As many as 276 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.